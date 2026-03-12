Left Menu

Outdated Intelligence: Tragic Strike on Iranian Girls' School

A devastating strike on an Iranian girls' school, which resulted in the deaths of 150 students, may be attributed to outdated U.S. targeting data. An ongoing investigation suggests U.S. forces were responsible. The incident, one of the worst in decades, is under critical review as international outrage builds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, a strike on an Iranian girls' school killed 150 children, potentially due to outdated targeting data used by U.S. forces, according to sources speaking with Reuters. The assault, possibly involving a U.S. Tomahawk missile, marks a severe case of civilian casualties in ongoing U.S. military conflicts.

Footage, analyzed by experts, indicates a U.S. missile may have struck during the initial U.S. and Israeli offensives against Iran. The Pentagon, maintaining silence on the detailed developments, stated the investigation is still active. The U.S. military's internal probe highlights a possible intelligence lapse contributing to this grave error.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intermittently shifted blame towards Iran, but later acknowledged his limited knowledge about the incident, pending investigation results. The tragic event has sparked significant outcry over the humanitarian implications, with images of the children's funerals broadcasted widely on Iranian media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

