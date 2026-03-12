Outdated Intelligence: Tragic Strike on Iranian Girls' School

In a tragic incident, a strike on an Iranian girls' school killed 150 children, potentially due to outdated targeting data used by U.S. forces, according to sources speaking with Reuters. The assault, possibly involving a U.S. Tomahawk missile, marks a severe case of civilian casualties in ongoing U.S. military conflicts.

Footage, analyzed by experts, indicates a U.S. missile may have struck during the initial U.S. and Israeli offensives against Iran. The Pentagon, maintaining silence on the detailed developments, stated the investigation is still active. The U.S. military's internal probe highlights a possible intelligence lapse contributing to this grave error.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intermittently shifted blame towards Iran, but later acknowledged his limited knowledge about the incident, pending investigation results. The tragic event has sparked significant outcry over the humanitarian implications, with images of the children's funerals broadcasted widely on Iranian media.

(With inputs from agencies.)