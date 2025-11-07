Elon Musk's Vision Secures Massive $878 Billion Pay Package with Tesla

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, secured an overwhelming victory this Thursday as shareholders approved an impressive pay package amounting to $878 billion over the next ten years. The support comes as Tesla aims to revolutionize the automotive industry by integrating artificial intelligence and robotics into its operations.

The voting outcome, endorsed by over 75% and supportive of Musk's futuristic vision, slightly boosted Tesla's after-hours stock prices. Shareholders also backed the reelection of three board directors and decided in favor of annual elections for all board members, amidst a legal challenge to a previous compensation package.

Though some significant investors expressed concern over potential conflict of interest with Tesla's investment in Musk's AI startup, xAI, the potential benefits for both entities are clear. The pay package solidifies Musk's role in spearheading Tesla's goals, including delivering 20 million vehicles and increasing Tesla's stock valuation significantly over the decade.