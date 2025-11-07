Probe Launched into UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Maintenance Under Spotlight

U.S. safety investigators are delving into the maintenance history of a UPS cargo MD-11 plane, which crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in 13 fatalities. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scrutinizing repair records from its stay in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the investigation.

Flight tracking data places the plane in San Antonio from September 3 to October 18. NTSB member Todd Inman indicated that every piece of maintenance, including work done in San Antonio, will be examined. Singapore-based ST Engineering, tasked with the plane's maintenance, has pledged full cooperation.

UPS has redirected inquiries to the NTSB, with recent findings ruling out immediate evidence of maintenance failure causing the crash. The incident's aftermath includes at least 10 additional ground casualties. The investigation continues as officials merge data from the plane's black boxes, seeking comprehensive answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)