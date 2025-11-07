Left Menu

Probe Launched into UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Maintenance Under Spotlight

U.S. safety investigators are examining the maintenance history of a UPS cargo MD-11 plane following its crash in Louisville, Kentucky, killing 13 people. The National Transportation Safety Board is reviewing repair work done in San Antonio, Texas. Singapore-based ST Engineering, responsible for maintenance, is cooperating with the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:33 IST
Probe Launched into UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Maintenance Under Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. safety investigators are delving into the maintenance history of a UPS cargo MD-11 plane, which crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in 13 fatalities. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scrutinizing repair records from its stay in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the investigation.

Flight tracking data places the plane in San Antonio from September 3 to October 18. NTSB member Todd Inman indicated that every piece of maintenance, including work done in San Antonio, will be examined. Singapore-based ST Engineering, tasked with the plane's maintenance, has pledged full cooperation.

UPS has redirected inquiries to the NTSB, with recent findings ruling out immediate evidence of maintenance failure causing the crash. The incident's aftermath includes at least 10 additional ground casualties. The investigation continues as officials merge data from the plane's black boxes, seeking comprehensive answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elise Stefanik Set to Enter New York Governor Race

Elise Stefanik Set to Enter New York Governor Race

 Global
2
FAA Enforces Flight Reductions Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage

FAA Enforces Flight Reductions Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage

 Global
3
Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

 Global
4
China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025