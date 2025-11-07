FAA Enforces Flight Reductions Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has mandated a reduction in flights at 40 busy airports across the United States, beginning with a cut of 4% starting Friday and projected to reach 10% by November 14. This move comes in response to a pressing shortage of air traffic controllers deriving from a historic U.S. government shutdown.

The airports impacted by this directive span the country, from Ted Stevens Anchorage International in Alaska to Miami International in Florida. The phased reduction will result in approximately 1,800 flights and 268,000 airline seats being eliminated daily, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Major airlines such as Delta, Southwest, and American Airlines have already announced significant flight cancellations to comply.

Failure to adhere to these cutbacks could result in severe penalties for airlines, with potential fines of up to $75,000 per excess flight operated, as warned by the FAA. The agency urged airlines to implement cuts in a manner that ensures equitable impact across different communities.