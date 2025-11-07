Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements
US President Donald Trump hosted leaders from five Central Asian nations to discuss rare earth metals essential for technology. The meetings emphasized boosting cooperation, countering China's dominance in the sector, and enhancing US economic ties with the region, key for uranium and critical mineral supply.
US President Donald Trump hosted Central Asian leaders at the White House, highlighting his pursuit of rare earth metals vital for modern technology like smartphones and electric vehicles. The visit marked efforts to diversify supply chains away from China's control.
During the discussions, Trump emphasized Central Asia's historic role on the Silk Road and the need to rejuvenate its global importance. The talks follow tentative US-China agreements concerning rare earth exports, a significant tension point in bilateral trade negotiations.
Central Asia, rich in rare earth minerals and uranium essential for nuclear power, presents opportunities for investment as it shifts trade dependencies from China and Russia to the US. A proposed legislation aims to remove trade barriers, facilitating American engagement in the region's economic future.