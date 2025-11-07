Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements

US President Donald Trump hosted Central Asian leaders at the White House, highlighting his pursuit of rare earth metals vital for modern technology like smartphones and electric vehicles. The visit marked efforts to diversify supply chains away from China's control.

During the discussions, Trump emphasized Central Asia's historic role on the Silk Road and the need to rejuvenate its global importance. The talks follow tentative US-China agreements concerning rare earth exports, a significant tension point in bilateral trade negotiations.

Central Asia, rich in rare earth minerals and uranium essential for nuclear power, presents opportunities for investment as it shifts trade dependencies from China and Russia to the US. A proposed legislation aims to remove trade barriers, facilitating American engagement in the region's economic future.