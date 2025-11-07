Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport experienced significant operational disruptions on Friday morning as over 100 flights were delayed. The delays arose from technical problems in the air traffic control system, according to airport sources.

The technical issues, which emerged Thursday evening, impacted the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS). This system, vital for supplying information to the Auto Track System (AMS) that provides flight plans, failed to transmit data automatically, forcing air traffic controllers to revert to manual processes.

These manual procedures are not only time-consuming but also led to increased air traffic congestion, further delaying flights. Authorities are actively working to resolve these technical glitches to restore normal operations as swiftly as possible.