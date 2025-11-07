Left Menu

Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

Over 100 flights experienced delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to technical glitches in the air traffic control system. Since Thursday evening, complications in the Automatic Message Switching System and related systems have forced controllers to manually handle flight plans, causing significant hold-ups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:03 IST
Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport experienced significant operational disruptions on Friday morning as over 100 flights were delayed. The delays arose from technical problems in the air traffic control system, according to airport sources.

The technical issues, which emerged Thursday evening, impacted the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS). This system, vital for supplying information to the Auto Track System (AMS) that provides flight plans, failed to transmit data automatically, forcing air traffic controllers to revert to manual processes.

These manual procedures are not only time-consuming but also led to increased air traffic congestion, further delaying flights. Authorities are actively working to resolve these technical glitches to restore normal operations as swiftly as possible.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Potential India Trip and Trade Talks

Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Potential India Trip and Trade Talks

 Global
2
Deadly Strike: U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Caribbean Waters

Deadly Strike: U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Caribbean Waters

 Global
3
Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

 India
4
Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025