Shreeji Global FMCG Set to Launch IPO Amid Stellar Growth

Shreeji Global FMCG Limited, known for its brand 'SHETHJI,' is launching an IPO on NSE Emerge. The IPO will fund its aggressive expansion in India and globally. Established in 2018, the company has seen revenue doubling from Rs. 25,781.91 lakh to Rs. 64,892.12 lakh, and plans further infrastructure investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:53 IST
Shreeji Global FMCG Limited is making waves with its announced Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform. The company, famous for its 'SHETHJI' brand, plans to utilize the IPO proceeds to drive major expansions in both Indian and international markets.

Established in 2018, the firm has transformed from a trading entity into an agro-processing giant with manufacturing facilities in Rajkot and Morbi. Its diverse product line includes high-quality spices, seeds, grains, and flours, contributing to a notable revenue increase from Rs. 25,781.91 lakh to Rs. 64,892.12 lakh by FY25.

The IPO, priced at ₹125 per share, is seen as a strategic move to bolster Shreeji's operations, adding new factories, modern machinery, and renewable energy systems. The company envisions this capital boost as a means to solidify its market position, offering promising prospects for both immediate gains and long-term value for investors.

