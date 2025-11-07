Drone Sightings Cause Disruptions at Belgian Airports

Flights at Liege Airport in Belgium resumed after a temporary suspension due to a drone sighting, according to the country's air traffic control service, Skeyes. The incident marked the second disruption at the airport this week.

At approximately 06:30 GMT, a drone was reported over the airport, leading to a 30-minute closure. Skeyes spokesperson Kurt Verwilligen stressed the seriousness of such reports, adding that flights have now resumed.

Recent drone sightings over airports and military bases in Belgium continue to cause significant disruptions. Similar incidents have affected airports across Europe, including in Sweden. Speculations of hybrid warfare involving Russia have emerged, though Moscow denies any connection.

