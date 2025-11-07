Left Menu

Drone Sightings Cause Disruptions at Belgian Airports

Liege Airport in Belgium briefly halted flights after a drone sighting. This incident follows similar disruptions earlier in the week at Brussels and Liege airports. Drone sightings over critical areas have become a recurring issue in Europe, leading to speculations of hybrid warfare, though Russia denies involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flights at Liege Airport in Belgium resumed after a temporary suspension due to a drone sighting, according to the country's air traffic control service, Skeyes. The incident marked the second disruption at the airport this week.

At approximately 06:30 GMT, a drone was reported over the airport, leading to a 30-minute closure. Skeyes spokesperson Kurt Verwilligen stressed the seriousness of such reports, adding that flights have now resumed.

Recent drone sightings over airports and military bases in Belgium continue to cause significant disruptions. Similar incidents have affected airports across Europe, including in Sweden. Speculations of hybrid warfare involving Russia have emerged, though Moscow denies any connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

