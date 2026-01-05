Greece's Airspace Disruption: A Signal Failure Saga

Greece's transport minister addressed the nation Monday regarding a substantial radio communications breakdown that forced the closure of the country's airspace a day prior. This significant disruption is currently under investigation, though Transport and Infrastructure Minister Christos Dimas assured that it is unlikely to have been a cyberattack.

The incident caused flights across Greece to be grounded, diverted, or delayed for hours on Sunday, following reports of noise on multiple air traffic communication channels. Dimas emphasized that passenger safety was never in jeopardy, despite the severity of the situation.

The Greek Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that noise affected all communication channels, including backup systems, prompting the hours-long shutdown. The Air Traffic Controllers' Association highlighted the need for equipment modernization, as passengers faced extensive delays. A judicial and internal investigation were initiated Monday to determine the cause of the failure.