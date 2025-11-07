Senores Pharmaceuticals Thrives with Record Growth in Latest Quarter

Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited has displayed remarkable growth in the second quarter of FY26, achieving strong financial results across its core sectors of regulated, emerging, and branded generics markets. The company reported an impressive 61% increase in consolidated revenue, reaching ₹162 crore, as per its unaudited results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

Key highlights include a 113% rise in EBITDA to ₹50 crore and a 131% surge in PAT to ₹30 crore. The growth trajectory is attributed to increased revenues in regulated markets, where an 87% year-on-year rise was noted in Q2 FY26. The EBITDA margin for this segment improved from 36% in Q1 to 44% in Q2, further cementing the strong operational efficiencies achieved.

In an interview, Managing Director Swapnil Shah emphasized the company's continued focus on maintaining momentum in revenue and profitability growth. Strategic investments in R&D and manufacturing capacities underpin the company's confidence in sustaining their upward trajectory through FY26 and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)