Left Menu

Economic Jitters Pressurize U.S. Stocks Amid Tech Valuation Woes

U.S. stock futures fell on Friday as tech sector valuations and economic concerns heightened investor worries. Main indexes are heading for significant weekly losses, with Nasdaq seeing its worst performance since March. Tech optimism faces challenges as AI monetization doubts emerge amid increasing market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:36 IST
Economic Jitters Pressurize U.S. Stocks Amid Tech Valuation Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock futures slipped early on Friday, signaling steep weekly declines for major indexes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, along with the S&P 500 and the Dow, faces notable drops amid growing concerns over lofty valuations in the technology sector and broader economic uncertainties.

Earlier this week, warnings from Wall Street executives about a possible market correction intensified volatility, with the Nasdaq plummeting nearly 2% on Tuesday. Despite optimism spurred by advancements in artificial intelligence, worries about the sector's monetization dampen investor enthusiasm.

Economic uncertainty continues as private indicators, in the absence of government data due to a shutdown, guide the market. Investors are left in suspense, awaiting crucial federal reports. Meanwhile, some companies like Expedia and Sandisk reported positive earnings, though others, such as Block, faced significant downturns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Convicted Rapist

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Convicted Rapist

 India
2
Wall Street Stumbles Amid Economic Concerns

Wall Street Stumbles Amid Economic Concerns

 Global
3
Exposing Flaws: The 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai' Exhibition

Exposing Flaws: The 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai' Exhibition

 India
4
India Calls Out Pakistan's 'Clandestine' Nuclear Activities Amid Trump's Testing Plans

India Calls Out Pakistan's 'Clandestine' Nuclear Activities Amid Trump's Tes...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025