Rachel Reeves' New Budget Proposals: Tax Overhaul in the UK

Rachel Reeves, Britain's finance minister, is gearing up to propose a significant tax overhaul aimed at raising billions in revenue. Her November 26 budget is expected to include higher income tax rates, changes to VAT, and new charges on electric vehicles, amid pressures to adhere to strict fiscal rules.

Reeves is considering extending the freeze on income tax thresholds and introducing new taxes to bolster the economy. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research has advised that she implement measures worth £50 billion to consolidate taxes and spending. This pressure is heightened by concerns over budget shortfalls and the need for resilience against economic shocks.

Among the proposed fiscal measures are potential increases in taxes affecting high earners, pensioners, and businesses. Additionally, Reeves is contemplating simplifying VAT rates and ending the prolonged freeze on fuel duty. These measures are part of a broader strategy to maintain economic stability and ensure a competitive environment for the financial services sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)