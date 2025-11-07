Tamil Nadu: Pioneering an Aerospace & Defence Revolution with Rare Earths

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) is making strategic advancements in the aerospace and defence industries. Wing Commander P Madhusoodhanan, Vice President at TIDCO, highlighted efforts to meet industry demands, focusing on the critical role of rare earth materials in this sector.

Madhusoodhanan pointed out that Tamil Nadu holds substantial rare earth resources, particularly monazite, found in abundance in the state's southern regions. Despite this advantage, challenges in processing these materials persist, requiring enhanced refining and recycling capabilities to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for aerospace and defence.

He underscored the state's pioneering aerospace and defence policy, introduced in 2019 and upgraded in 2022, which positions Tamil Nadu as a leader. Madhusoodhanan stressed the potential for reducing reliance on imports by developing domestic recycling technologies, thereby diminishing dependency on nations like China and Australia.

