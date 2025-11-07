Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Pioneering an Aerospace & Defence Revolution with Rare Earths

Tamil Nadu's TIDCO is spearheading innovation in aerospace and defence sectors by harnessing rare earth elements. Vice President P Madhusoodhanan emphasises the state's abundant resources and calls for improved processing and recycling infrastructure to reduce import dependence and foster technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:08 IST
Tamil Nadu: Pioneering an Aerospace & Defence Revolution with Rare Earths
Wing Commander P Madhusoodhanan, Vice President - Aerospace and Defence, TIDCO (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) is making strategic advancements in the aerospace and defence industries. Wing Commander P Madhusoodhanan, Vice President at TIDCO, highlighted efforts to meet industry demands, focusing on the critical role of rare earth materials in this sector.

Madhusoodhanan pointed out that Tamil Nadu holds substantial rare earth resources, particularly monazite, found in abundance in the state's southern regions. Despite this advantage, challenges in processing these materials persist, requiring enhanced refining and recycling capabilities to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for aerospace and defence.

He underscored the state's pioneering aerospace and defence policy, introduced in 2019 and upgraded in 2022, which positions Tamil Nadu as a leader. Madhusoodhanan stressed the potential for reducing reliance on imports by developing domestic recycling technologies, thereby diminishing dependency on nations like China and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerian Court Poised for Landmark Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu's Terrorism Trial

Nigerian Court Poised for Landmark Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu's Terrorism Trial

 Global
2
High Tensions: Arrests at Europa League Clash Amid Protests

High Tensions: Arrests at Europa League Clash Amid Protests

 United Kingdom
3
UN Security Council Delists Syrian Leader: A New Era Begins

UN Security Council Delists Syrian Leader: A New Era Begins

 Global
4
Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Tech Sector Concerns

Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Tech Sector Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025