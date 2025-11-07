Empowering Ladakh: Path to Atmanirbhar Future
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta highlights efforts to build a self-reliant and economically empowered Union Territory. With a focus on inclusive development and financial inclusion, over 13,600 MSME units and 147 Industrial Estate Units have been established, creating employment and opportunities for growth across Ladakh.
Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta of Ladakh has reiterated his administration's commitment to achieving a self-reliant and economically empowered Union Territory. Speaking at a Loan Distribution Ceremony organized by the Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation (SIDCO), Gupta underlined the importance of accessible growth opportunities for every citizen, with a particular focus on women, youth, artisans, and marginalized communities.
The vision of 'Atmanirbhar' Ladakh hinges on inclusive development and economic empowerment, according to Gupta, as he highlighted the ongoing progress in the region. With the establishment of over 13,600 MSME units, more than 50,000 individuals have found employment opportunities in the territory.
Additionally, 147 Industrial Estate Units have started operations, paving the way for new manufacturing and small-scale industry opportunities. These developments, Gupta stated, reflect the determination of Ladakh's people to actively contribute to the territory's sustainable economic future.
