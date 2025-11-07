Left Menu

Empowering Ladakh: Path to Atmanirbhar Future

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta highlights efforts to build a self-reliant and economically empowered Union Territory. With a focus on inclusive development and financial inclusion, over 13,600 MSME units and 147 Industrial Estate Units have been established, creating employment and opportunities for growth across Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:32 IST
Empowering Ladakh: Path to Atmanirbhar Future
Kavinder Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta of Ladakh has reiterated his administration's commitment to achieving a self-reliant and economically empowered Union Territory. Speaking at a Loan Distribution Ceremony organized by the Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation (SIDCO), Gupta underlined the importance of accessible growth opportunities for every citizen, with a particular focus on women, youth, artisans, and marginalized communities.

The vision of 'Atmanirbhar' Ladakh hinges on inclusive development and economic empowerment, according to Gupta, as he highlighted the ongoing progress in the region. With the establishment of over 13,600 MSME units, more than 50,000 individuals have found employment opportunities in the territory.

Additionally, 147 Industrial Estate Units have started operations, paving the way for new manufacturing and small-scale industry opportunities. These developments, Gupta stated, reflect the determination of Ladakh's people to actively contribute to the territory's sustainable economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerian Court Poised for Landmark Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu's Terrorism Trial

Nigerian Court Poised for Landmark Judgment in Nnamdi Kanu's Terrorism Trial

 Global
2
High Tensions: Arrests at Europa League Clash Amid Protests

High Tensions: Arrests at Europa League Clash Amid Protests

 United Kingdom
3
UN Security Council Delists Syrian Leader: A New Era Begins

UN Security Council Delists Syrian Leader: A New Era Begins

 Global
4
Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Tech Sector Concerns

Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Tech Sector Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025