Chaos at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitch Delays 800+ Flights

Delhi's bustling airport was thrown into disarray on Friday with more than 800 flights facing delays due to a technical snag in the air traffic control system. The issue, swiftly addressed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), had initially clogged the airport's automated message system.

To counter the gridlock, the AAI engaged the original equipment manufacturer and sent additional personnel to manually handle flight plans, ensuring that safety remained uncompromised. An enquiry is underway to determine the root causes of the disruption.

Despite the technical fix, some delays due to backlog are anticipated. The incident has highlighted the critical need for system reliability at the nation's busiest airport, which typically handles over 1,500 flights daily.

