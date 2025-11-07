Left Menu

Chaos at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitch Delays 800+ Flights

On Friday, Delhi airport experienced chaos as a technical issue in the air traffic control system delayed over 800 flights. The Airports Authority of India addressed the problem, deploying additional staff to manage flight plans manually. The system is now functional, but delays may persist temporarily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:10 IST
Chaos at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitch Delays 800+ Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's bustling airport was thrown into disarray on Friday with more than 800 flights facing delays due to a technical snag in the air traffic control system. The issue, swiftly addressed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), had initially clogged the airport's automated message system.

To counter the gridlock, the AAI engaged the original equipment manufacturer and sent additional personnel to manually handle flight plans, ensuring that safety remained uncompromised. An enquiry is underway to determine the root causes of the disruption.

Despite the technical fix, some delays due to backlog are anticipated. The incident has highlighted the critical need for system reliability at the nation's busiest airport, which typically handles over 1,500 flights daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

 Global
2
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
3
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
4
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025