Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

The U.S. dollar declined against major currencies due to concerns over the economy and a government shutdown, despite a hawkish Federal Reserve stance. Chinese export data and soft U.S. labor data have heightened economic worries. Meanwhile, private sector data showed job losses in October, affecting market sentiment.

Updated: 08-11-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 03:21 IST
The U.S. dollar experienced a decline against major foreign currencies such as the euro and Swiss franc on Friday. This comes as investors grapple with balancing the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance with ongoing economic apprehensions in the U.S.

Contributing to the turbulence, U.S. Treasury yields dipped slightly amid the prolonged government shutdown in Washington, which also led to the postponement of the Labor Department's October jobs report. This delay has left investors resorting to private sector data, indicating job losses in government and retail sectors during October.

In the broader economic landscape, Chinese exports jolted markets with an unexpected drop in October, their most significant decline since February, contributing to increased nervousness about global economic stability.

