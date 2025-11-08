Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline against major foreign currencies such as the euro and Swiss franc on Friday. This comes as investors grapple with balancing the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance with ongoing economic apprehensions in the U.S.

Contributing to the turbulence, U.S. Treasury yields dipped slightly amid the prolonged government shutdown in Washington, which also led to the postponement of the Labor Department's October jobs report. This delay has left investors resorting to private sector data, indicating job losses in government and retail sectors during October.

In the broader economic landscape, Chinese exports jolted markets with an unexpected drop in October, their most significant decline since February, contributing to increased nervousness about global economic stability.