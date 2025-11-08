Left Menu

Rajasthan to Host India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach Maintenance Hub

India's first facility for maintaining Vande Bharat train sleeper coaches is to be established in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, ready by mid-2026. It boasts advanced machinery and technical partnerships with Railway Vikas Nigam Limited and Kinet Railway Solution, aiming for high-tech precision and safety in maintenance operations.

India is set to launch its first designated maintenance facility for Vande Bharat sleeper coaches in Jodhpur, Rajasthan by mid-2026. The North Western Railway project stands at a significant Rs 360 crore investment, highlighting a new era of precision and safety focus for Indian Railways.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer Major Amit Swamy announced the first phase of the establishment will include a 600-metre track to maintain 24 sleeper coaches, with completion anticipated by June 2026. A second phase, featuring a workshop and simulator with a 178-metre track, will be completed by June 2027, all at Bhagat Ki Kothi Railway Station.

Equipped with advanced machinery and specialized testing labs, the facility stands as India's forefront depot for Vande Bharat maintenance. Notably, a joint venture between Railway Vikas Nigam Limited and Kinet Railway Solution drives the technology. Expected to service eight to nine trains daily, this is a pivotal development in high-speed rail maintenance in India.

