AI-Controlled Toys: Ensuring Children's Safety

AI-controlled toys pose a significant risk to children's safety, prompting the Indian government to take action. Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted measures under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, aiming to protect children from synthetically generated content and enhance data processing safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AI-controlled toys are emerging as a formidable threat to the safety of children, according to Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, he emphasized immediate government action in collaboration with consumer affairs and home ministries.

As part of the government's response, there are provisions under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 to bolster children's safety. The Act mandates verifiable consent from parents or legal guardians before processing children's personal data, incorporating identity and age verification measures.

Minister Vaishnaw also noted that toys in India must adhere to the Toy Quality Control Order and BIS standards. Additional safeguards include restrictions on tracking, behavioral monitoring, and targeted advertising aimed at children, further regulated by the IT Act and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

