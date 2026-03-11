Nigeria Approves First National Policy on Cosmetic Safety and Health

Nigeria has approved its first National Policy on Cosmetic Safety and Health, establishing a comprehensive framework to regulate the manufacture, importation, sale, use and disposal of cosmetic products across the country.

The policy was formally launched at the 66th National Council on Health meeting in Calabar, marking a major milestone after nearly two decades of stalled efforts to introduce a nationwide regulatory system for cosmetics.

Strengthening Health Security and Consumer Protection

The new policy aligns with several national and international frameworks, including:

National Strategic Health Development Plan II

National Chemical Safety Policy

National Environmental Health Action Plan

Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative

International Health Regulations (IHR)

Minamata Convention on Mercury

Officials say the policy will improve regulation, surveillance and consumer protection, while also supporting economic diversification and safer industry growth.

Implementation will take place across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Everyday Products, Hidden Health Risks

Cosmetic products are widely used in Nigeria, but many consumers remain unaware of the chemicals they may contain.

In Kano State, shop attendant Amina Yusuf reported skin irritation after using a product marketed as a “natural toning oil”.

“I thought it was safe because it was called organic,” Yusuf said. “But my skin became sensitive, and small cuts took longer to heal.”

Health workers later indicated that the product may have contained harmful chemicals.

Similar concerns were reported in Kura Local Government Area, where some traders repackage creams without proper labels.

In Sabon Gari market, expectant mother Gloria Okafor learned during an antenatal visit that a cream used for stretch marks might contain heavy metals.

“I was careful with food and medicine during pregnancy,” Okafor said. “I never imagined body cream could be a risk.”

These experiences highlight challenges including low consumer awareness, informal distribution networks and the widespread availability of unregulated products.

A Growing Industry With Safety Concerns

Nigeria’s cosmetics sector has expanded rapidly, with the market valued at more than US$7.8 billion. Globally, the cosmetics industry is valued at over US$429 billion.

Since 2022, Nigeria has registered nearly 9,000 cosmetic products that meet national regulatory requirements under the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

However, research has raised serious safety concerns.

Studies have found:

Over 100 carcinogenic substances and 15 endocrine-disrupting chemicals in global cosmetic formulations

Lead contamination in 62% of tested cosmetic products in a study conducted in Anambra State

Heavy metals such as cadmium, lead and nickel exceeding international safety limits in products tested in Ibadan and Lagos

These substances can cause kidney damage, skin disorders and complications during pregnancy.

According to NAFDAC officer Audu Tanimu, some products are deliberately mislabelled.

“Some products are intentionally labelled to avoid suspicion, but laboratory testing shows restricted substances. Enforcement efforts are ongoing, yet informal supply chains continue to complicate traceability,” he said.

Key Components of the New Policy

The policy introduces three major areas of action:

Regulatory oversight and governance

A unified national regulatory system will ensure cosmetic products meet safety and quality standards while improving coordination among government agencies.

Cosmetics vigilance and health intelligence

A national early warning system will help authorities identify harmful cosmetic products faster and respond to emerging public health threats.

Strengthening the cosmetics value chain

The policy aims to promote safer manufacturing, responsible trade and compliance with safety standards while supporting industry growth and opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

International Collaboration

The policy was developed with technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with:

Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

Nigeria Economic Summit Group

State governments

Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL)

Civil society and industry stakeholders

Funding support for the initiative was provided by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and Resolve to Save Lives.

Next Steps for Implementation

The policy rollout will involve cooperation among government agencies, regulators, health professionals, industry players and community groups.

Authorities are calling for:

Strong political and financial commitment from government institutions

Greater consumer awareness about cosmetic safety

Compliance with safety standards by manufacturers and traders

Early detection of cosmetic-related health effects by health workers

Officials say the policy represents a major step toward protecting Nigerians from harmful chemical exposure while supporting the development of a safer and more sustainable cosmetics industry.