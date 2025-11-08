UPS grounding MD-11 planes following deadly Kentucky crash

UPS will ground its fleet of MD-11 planes "out of an abundance of caution" following a deadly crash at its global aviation hub in Kentucky, the company announced late Friday.

The MD-11 aircrafts make up about 9 per cent of its airline fleet, according to the company.

"We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer," the statement said. "Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees and the communities we serve." The crash Tuesday at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, killed 14 people, including the three pilots on the MD-11 that was headed for Honolulu.

Dramatic video captured the aircraft crashing into businesses and erupting in a fireball. Footage from phones, cars and security cameras has given investigators evidence of what happened from many different angles.

