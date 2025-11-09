CNG tanker develops leak on Latur highway; traffic disrupted for two hours

Vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday after a tanker transporting CNG developed a leak, an official said.

Traffic was affected for two hours on the Latur-Nanded Highway near Garud Chowk in the morning hours after the leak was reported, the official said.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, he said.

As a precaution, vehicular movement was completely suspended until the gas pressure inside the tanker had naturally reduced around 11:45 pm.

After a two-hour holdup, the movement of vehicles was gradually restored and the situation was declared safe, the official said.

