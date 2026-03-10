Illegal Diesel Storage Bust in Dakshina Kannada

In a significant operation, authorities in Dakshina Kannada district have apprehended a man for illegally hoarding substantial quantities of diesel.

The incident occurred in Kaniyooru village, Belthangady taluk, where authorities, acting on intelligence, found over 4,000 liters of diesel stored without the necessary permits.

Officials highlight the safety hazards and proximity to the Mangalore-Bangalore Petroleum Pipeline which primarily operates in eco-sensitive zones.

