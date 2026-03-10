Left Menu

Illegal Diesel Storage Bust in Dakshina Kannada

A man was arrested in Dakshina Kannada for illegally storing over 4,000 liters of diesel without a license. The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and found barrels filled with fuel. A case is registered, and investigations are ongoing regarding the potential safety risks and pipeline proximity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, authorities in Dakshina Kannada district have apprehended a man for illegally hoarding substantial quantities of diesel.

The incident occurred in Kaniyooru village, Belthangady taluk, where authorities, acting on intelligence, found over 4,000 liters of diesel stored without the necessary permits.

Officials highlight the safety hazards and proximity to the Mangalore-Bangalore Petroleum Pipeline which primarily operates in eco-sensitive zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

