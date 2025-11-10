Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

FAA bars MD-11 flights after fiery UPS jet crash

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday said it was prohibiting MD-11 planes from flying for now, pending inspections, after a crash earlier in the week of a UPS MD-11 cargo freighter killed at least 14 people in Kentucky. UPS and FedEx said they have already grounded their combined fleet of more than 50 McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo planes following a recommendation by planemaker Boeing.

Major US air traffic staffing shortages snarl thousands of flights

Major air traffic control staffing shortages snarled thousands of flights on Saturday as the government shutdown caused mounting travel woes and raised alarm among airline officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said there were air traffic control staffing issues affecting 42 airport towers and other centers and delaying flights in at least 12 major U.S. cities - including Atlanta, Newark, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. Flights crossing six different high-traffic areas were also facing delays.

US flight delays, cancellations accelerate as air traffic controller shortages surge during shutdown

Airlines canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights on Sunday and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned air travel will fall to a "trickle" in the run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday as air traffic control staffing shortages surge during the federal shutdown. Major airlines were dealing with a third day of government-mandated flight cuts after thousands of delays and cancellations snarled traffic on Saturday. The shutdown, which has reached a record 40 days, has led to shortages of air traffic controllers who, like other federal employees, have not been paid for weeks.

UPS, FedEx ground MD-11 fleets after deadly Louisville crash

UPS and FedEx said on Friday they have grounded their combined fleet of more than 50 McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo planes following a crash in Louisville, Kentucky this week that killed at least 14 people. A UPS MD-11 crashed late on Tuesday, erupting into a fireball moments after takeoff from Louisville's international airport. The death toll from the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation, has risen to 14, according to a post on X by Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg on Friday.

Talks to end US shutdown look promising, Senate majority leader says

Bipartisan talks in the U.S. Senate to end the federal shutdown have taken a positive turn, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Saturday, with lawmakers working on deals to temporarily reopen the government and introduce three longer-term funding bills for some agencies. Asked by reporters whether there have been bipartisan talks within the last 24 hours that have been positive in nature, Thune, a South Dakota Republican, responded, "Yeah. I'd say so."

