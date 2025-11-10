Blaze on the Highway: Tractor-Trolley Fire Near Ambala
A tractor-trolley carrying stubble bales caught fire on a major national highway near Ambala. The dry stubble fueled the blaze, but quick thinking by the driver and prompt action by local residents and emergency services helped control the situation. Investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.
A blaze erupted on the busy national highway near Ambala City early Monday, with a tractor-trolley carrying stubble bales becoming engulfed in flames, according to officials.
No injuries were reported, but the dry stubble accelerated the fire, consuming the trolley entirely. The driver acted swiftly, detaching the tractor to prevent further damage.
Local residents promptly alerted the authorities, enabling the police and fire department to bring the situation under control and manage traffic flow. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.
