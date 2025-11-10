Captain Polyplast Reports Robust Growth in Micro Irrigation and Solar Segments

In exciting financial news, Captain Polyplast Limited (BSE: 536974) has announced significant growth figures in its Q2 & H1FY26 unaudited financials. Known for its innovative micro irrigation solutions, the company has successfully diversified into the solar EPC segment, contributing to its robust performance this quarter.

Ritesh Khichadia, Whole Time Director, highlighted a noteworthy 48% year-over-year revenue increase and a solid 23% growth in EBITDA. This surge is attributed to expanded operations in both micro irrigation and solar EPC sectors. The company secured vendor empanelment for the supply of solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme in Maharashtra and Gujarat, further proving its strategic prowess.

Looking forward, Captain Polyplast anticipates continued support from government initiatives to boost demand for irrigation and solar solutions. Additionally, the GST reduction from 12% to 5% on relevant equipment has improved affordability, setting the stage for continued growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)