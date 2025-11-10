Left Menu

Samsung's Texas Semiconductor Surge: A New Era in U.S. Tech

As Samsung gears up to launch its semiconductor foundry in Taylor, Texas, the company's key suppliers are flocking to the region, revamping production capabilities. This move aligns with the U.S. government's CHIPS Act, promising an enhanced domestic semiconductor ecosystem. The $17 billion investment heralds a significant shift in semiconductor manufacturing.

10-11-2025
Samsung Electronics Co. is witnessing a strategic congregating of its principal suppliers in Taylor, Texas, ahead of the anticipated launch of its new semiconductor foundry next year. Prominent Korean partners, including Dongjin Semichem Co., Soulbrain Co., and Hanyang ENG Co., are setting up shop close to Samsung's upcoming operations.

Soulbrain is making a substantial investment of 800 billion won ($549 million), establishing a semiconductor precision-chemical materials facility. Dongjin Semichem is expanding its initiatives with an additional 160 billion won investment. Meanwhile, Hanyang ENG has chosen Texas for its North American headquarters, reinforcing Samsung's expansive U.S. foundry plans.

Further fortifying the region's industrial momentum, iMarketAmerica, a branch of iMarketKorea Inc., will break ground on November 17 on the 860,000-square-meter Gradient Technology Park in Taylor. The project, set to unfold in three phases, underscores the burgeoning tech interest in the area, with phase one expected to conclude by 2027.

Samsung's endeavor to situate a complete semiconductor value chain within the U.S. stems from its 2021 plan, ultimately aiming for a $37 billion investment by 2030. This effort is part of a broader push, synchronized with the U.S. CHIPS Act, to cultivate a robust, domestic semiconductor industry ecosystem.

The move by Samsung and its partners highlights more than just factory constructions; it marks the redefining of the semiconductor landscape in the U.S., suggesting a transformative phase in the tech industry. The expansion into Texas is viewed as the onset of a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem, aligned with national objectives and international cooperation.

