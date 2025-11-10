Left Menu

TSMC's Soaring Revenue Reflects Robust Growth Amid Global Challenges

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced an impressive 11% revenue increase in October 2025, reaching NT$367.47 billion. Yearly growth is pegged at 16.9%, showcasing TSMC's resilience and efficiency in a challenging global market landscape. Cumulative revenue for 2025 stands at NT$3,130.44 billion, up 33.8% from 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:27 IST
TSMC's Soaring Revenue Reflects Robust Growth Amid Global Challenges
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reported a consolidated net revenue of NT$367.47 billion (USD 11.99 billion) for October 2025. This figure represents an 11% increase from the previous month and a significant 16.9% rise compared to October 2024, according to the company's data release.

For the first ten months of 2025, TSMC's cumulative revenue reached NT$3,130.44 billion (approximately USD 102.64 billion). This marks a substantial 33.8% surge over the NT$2,340.09 billion (USD 75.63 billion) recorded during the same period in 2024, highlighting a robust growth trajectory.

The figures reflect consistent market demand and operational efficiency, with the October performance underscoring one of the strongest month-on-month increases of the year. This sustained growth signals TSMC's resilience and strong market position within the semiconductor industry despite global economic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

 Ukraine
2
European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

 Global
3
Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED making material, recovered: J-K Police on terror module.

Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED maki...

 India
4
Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025