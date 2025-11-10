TSMC's Soaring Revenue Reflects Robust Growth Amid Global Challenges

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reported a consolidated net revenue of NT$367.47 billion (USD 11.99 billion) for October 2025. This figure represents an 11% increase from the previous month and a significant 16.9% rise compared to October 2024, according to the company's data release.

For the first ten months of 2025, TSMC's cumulative revenue reached NT$3,130.44 billion (approximately USD 102.64 billion). This marks a substantial 33.8% surge over the NT$2,340.09 billion (USD 75.63 billion) recorded during the same period in 2024, highlighting a robust growth trajectory.

The figures reflect consistent market demand and operational efficiency, with the October performance underscoring one of the strongest month-on-month increases of the year. This sustained growth signals TSMC's resilience and strong market position within the semiconductor industry despite global economic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)