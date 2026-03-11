France's Inflation Crisis: Low Rates Despite Global Challenges

France is set to keep inflation low despite rising global tensions, particularly the ongoing crisis in Iran, according to Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Speaking to French radio RTL, Villeroy noted that while global inflation may tick up due to these tensions, France's economic growth remains steady, avoiding the dangerous cycle of stagflation.

Maintaining one of the lowest consumer price levels in the eurozone, France's projected inflation, already at a modest 1.3%, could see a slight uptick, though it's expected to stay below the European Central Bank's target.

(With inputs from agencies.)