Left Menu

France's Inflation Crisis: Low Rates Despite Global Challenges

The Bank of France governor, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, confirms that inflation in France remains low despite global economic challenges like the Iran crisis. While prices might slightly rise, the economy will avoid stagflation and maintain growth, keeping inflation below the European Central Bank’s target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:49 IST
France's Inflation Crisis: Low Rates Despite Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is set to keep inflation low despite rising global tensions, particularly the ongoing crisis in Iran, according to Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Speaking to French radio RTL, Villeroy noted that while global inflation may tick up due to these tensions, France's economic growth remains steady, avoiding the dangerous cycle of stagflation.

Maintaining one of the lowest consumer price levels in the eurozone, France's projected inflation, already at a modest 1.3%, could see a slight uptick, though it's expected to stay below the European Central Bank's target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026