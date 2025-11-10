Left Menu

Akasa Air Expands Horizons: International Flights from Delhi on the Horizon

Akasa Air is set to launch international flights from Delhi and anticipates quicker aircraft delivery from Boeing. The airline, operational since August 2022, currently flies to 30 domestic and international destinations. The expanded operations will include flights to Singapore, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Tashkent.

Updated: 10-11-2025 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air is preparing to take its operations global with upcoming overseas flights departing from Delhi. Senior airline official Praveen Iyer confirmed the expansion plans, highlighting a significant development for the airline, which began its journey in August 2022.

Boasting a fleet of 30 aircraft, Akasa Air already connects travelers to 24 domestic and six international destinations. With Boeing ramping up production, more expedited deliveries of 737 MAX planes are on the horizon, enabling the airline to further support its growth trajectory.

The airline's future routes will encompass diverse locations such as Singapore, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Tashkent while maintaining its current services to cities like Doha and Riyadh. Ancillary revenue is on an upward path, with load factors and airfares stabilized, according to Iyer.

