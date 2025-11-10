Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Unveils Defence PSU Bhavan: A New Era for India's DPSUs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Defence PSU Bhavan at New Delhi's World Trade Centre, fostering collaboration among Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings. It marks a strategic move towards indigenization, and innovation, with significant R&D investments and a focus on global competitiveness and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:01 IST
Rajnath Singh Unveils Defence PSU Bhavan: A New Era for India's DPSUs
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India (Photo/@SpokespersonMoD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today unveiled the Defence PSU Bhavan at the World Trade Centre in New Delhi, a pivotal facility set to enhance coordination among India's Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). This inauguration signifies a strategic effort to bolster synergy and innovation within the nation's defence sector.

The newly opened Bhavan, hailed as a symbol of the Department of Defence Production's commitment to Atmanirbharta and global competitiveness, features state-of-the-art conference halls, display areas, and a Simulation Room utilizing AR/VR technology. Rajnath Singh has designated 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms', urging DPSUs to amplify their investment in new technologies and export capabilities.

The initiative includes a substantial increase in Research and Development spending, with a planned outlay of Rs 32,766 crore over the next five years. This expansion follows Rs 30,952 crore already invested over the past decade. Additionally, a compilation of ongoing and future R&D projects and HAL's new R&D Manual underscoring flexibility and innovation in project execution were highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

