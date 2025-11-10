Call for Urgent Modernization of Airport Navigation Systems

The Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Association (ATSEPA) is pressing the government for immediate updates to navigation systems at major airports. This follows severe disruptions at Delhi Airport last week due to air traffic control issues.

Despite repeated warnings and proposals from ATSEPA, essential upgrades to Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) systems have been neglected, impacting the efficacy of air traffic management services. In a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister, ATSEPA highlighted the urgent need for system upgrades and competent technical staff.

The association urged the government to prioritize input from CNS engineers when upgrading operational systems, ensuring CNS manpower is fully utilized. Additionally, they proposed a review of ATM practices to avoid reliance on outdated automation, emphasizing the necessity of modern technology over expanding supervisory roles.

