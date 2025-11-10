Left Menu

Call for Urgent Modernization of Airport Navigation Systems

The Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Association (ATSEPA) has called for the immediate upgrade of navigation systems at major Indian airports. The association highlights the importance of modern technology and adequately trained CNS engineers to ensure reliable air traffic management, urging government action following recent disruptions at Delhi Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:04 IST
Call for Urgent Modernization of Airport Navigation Systems
  • Country:
  • India

The Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel Association (ATSEPA) is pressing the government for immediate updates to navigation systems at major airports. This follows severe disruptions at Delhi Airport last week due to air traffic control issues.

Despite repeated warnings and proposals from ATSEPA, essential upgrades to Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) systems have been neglected, impacting the efficacy of air traffic management services. In a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister, ATSEPA highlighted the urgent need for system upgrades and competent technical staff.

The association urged the government to prioritize input from CNS engineers when upgrading operational systems, ensuring CNS manpower is fully utilized. Additionally, they proposed a review of ATM practices to avoid reliance on outdated automation, emphasizing the necessity of modern technology over expanding supervisory roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
2
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

 United States
3
Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
4
Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hub

Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025