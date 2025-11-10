GHCL and AuthBridge Team Up for Enhanced ESG Compliance

In a significant move towards sustainability, GHCL Ltd has announced a new partnership with AuthBridge, a leading provider of authentication solutions, to bolster ESG compliance within its expansive supplier network.

This collaboration aims to revolutionize ESG data collection and verification through automation, introducing new scoring metrics in supplier evaluations, and ensuring adherence to globally recognized standards, particularly aligning with India's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework, as required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The initiative reflects increasing demand for scalable, technology-driven solutions to manage supplier compliance effectively. AuthBridge will work closely with GHCL's diverse supplier base, encompassing raw materials, machinery, packaging, and logistics, to enhance ESG engagement and improve compliance decision-making processes.

