Wakefit Innovations Expands Retail Footprint With Over 130 Stores as IPO Looms
Wakefit Innovations, a home and sleep solutions brand, is set to launch its IPO this year. They've opened 32 new stores in 2025, bringing the total to over 130. The company plans a further 117 stores by FY28, focusing on underserved areas to bolster its market presence.
Wakefit Innovations, a prominent name in the home and sleep solutions sector, is rapidly expanding its retail presence ahead of an anticipated initial public offering (IPO) later this year. In the first 10 months of 2025 alone, the company has launched 32 new stores, bringing its total store count to over 130.
The Bengaluru-based company has ambitious plans to further its expansion by establishing 117 additional company-owned, company-operated (COCO) regular stores by fiscal year 2028, targeting cities including Mumbai, Noida, and Bengaluru, among others. This expansion forms part of a strategic initiative to penetrate smaller towns and underserved metro areas through varied store formats.
The IPO is expected to raise funds amounting to Rs 468.2 crore through equity shares and an offer for sale by existing shareholders. Wakefit aims to channel Rs 30.8 crore from the IPO proceeds to finance the establishment of its new retail outlets. The strategic growth plan is data-driven, assessing market demand and demographic trends to identify high-potential locations.
