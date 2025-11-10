MAZO: The New Superhero Lighting Up Masti Zone this Festival Season

In a captivating move to enhance family entertainment, a new superhero, MAZO, has arrived from the mythical MastiVerse to grace Masti Zone in New Delhi. Officially landing in this festive season, MAZO is set to ignite a spark of excitement and imagination across the venue.

MAZO, crafted in a universe thriving on fun and creativity, is more than just a mascot; he transforms Masti Zone into a gateway for extraordinary experiences. His vibrant anthem, 'Full on masti, full on MAZO,' encapsulates the joy and spirit of this new hero, resonating with visitors as they engage in themed adventures.

From interactive games to adrenaline-pumping rides, MAZO infuses Masti Zone with his infectious positivity and energy. Speaking on the launch, Ankur Maheshwary, the founder of Masti Zone, expressed his vision of bringing families together through play and creativity, marking a new era of entertainment that promises adventure, discovery, and shared happiness.