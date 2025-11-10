Left Menu

MAZO: The New Superhero Lighting Up Masti Zone this Festival Season

MAZO, a new superhero from the MastiVerse, lands at Masti Zone, transforming it into an adventure-filled realm of boundless joy. Embodying courage and positivity, MAZO offers families thrilling experiences and unforgettable memories at New Delhi's ultimate destination for fun and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:53 IST
MAZO: The New Superhero Lighting Up Masti Zone this Festival Season
MAZO: The Hero Has Landed at Masti Zone . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating move to enhance family entertainment, a new superhero, MAZO, has arrived from the mythical MastiVerse to grace Masti Zone in New Delhi. Officially landing in this festive season, MAZO is set to ignite a spark of excitement and imagination across the venue.

MAZO, crafted in a universe thriving on fun and creativity, is more than just a mascot; he transforms Masti Zone into a gateway for extraordinary experiences. His vibrant anthem, 'Full on masti, full on MAZO,' encapsulates the joy and spirit of this new hero, resonating with visitors as they engage in themed adventures.

From interactive games to adrenaline-pumping rides, MAZO infuses Masti Zone with his infectious positivity and energy. Speaking on the launch, Ankur Maheshwary, the founder of Masti Zone, expressed his vision of bringing families together through play and creativity, marking a new era of entertainment that promises adventure, discovery, and shared happiness.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

 India
2
Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

 India
3
Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

 Germany
4
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025