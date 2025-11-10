Enhancing E-commerce Transparency: New Country of Origin Filters Proposed

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is set to introduce mandatory country-of-origin filters on e-commerce platforms, marking a significant step towards transparency. Aimed at enhancing informed consumer decisions, this proposal is part of the Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, which amend existing 2011 regulations.

This amendment will require e-commerce entities to provide searchable and sortable filters, allowing consumers to easily identify product origins. The ministry believes these changes will support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives by promoting Indian products, ensuring they stand on equal footing with imported goods.

The ministry has published these draft rules for public consultation, inviting stakeholder feedback until November 22, 2025. The new filters are expected to streamline compliance monitoring and foster a consumer-friendly digital marketplace, enhancing trust and ensuring fair competition.

