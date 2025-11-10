Left Menu

Enhancing E-commerce Transparency: New Country of Origin Filters Proposed

The Consumer Affairs Ministry plans to implement mandatory country-of-origin filters on e-commerce platforms. The move, part of the Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, intends to help consumers make informed choices and promote Indian products, supporting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:55 IST
Enhancing E-commerce Transparency: New Country of Origin Filters Proposed
  • Country:
  • India

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is set to introduce mandatory country-of-origin filters on e-commerce platforms, marking a significant step towards transparency. Aimed at enhancing informed consumer decisions, this proposal is part of the Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, which amend existing 2011 regulations.

This amendment will require e-commerce entities to provide searchable and sortable filters, allowing consumers to easily identify product origins. The ministry believes these changes will support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives by promoting Indian products, ensuring they stand on equal footing with imported goods.

The ministry has published these draft rules for public consultation, inviting stakeholder feedback until November 22, 2025. The new filters are expected to streamline compliance monitoring and foster a consumer-friendly digital marketplace, enhancing trust and ensuring fair competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

 India
2
Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

 India
3
Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

 Germany
4
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025