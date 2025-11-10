BirlaNu Boosts Portfolio with Clean Coats Acquisition
BirlaNu, part of the CKA Birla Group, announced its acquisition of Clean Coats Pvt Ltd for up to Rs 120 crore. This strategic move strengthens BirlaNu's specialty construction chemicals and coatings offerings. The collaboration combines technical expertise and market reach to deliver innovative infrastructure solutions.
BirlaNu, a division of the CKA Birla Group, has announced a significant acquisition in its business strategy. The company has signed an agreement to acquire Clean Coats Pvt Ltd, a leading manufacturer in the coatings and specialised construction chemicals sector, for a purchase of up to Rs 120 crore.
With this acquisition, BirlaNu aims to bolster its portfolio in the specialty construction chemicals and high-performance coatings market. Avanti Birla, President of BirlaNu, highlighted the company's goal to reinforce its leadership and expand its reach in providing high-performance solutions for complex infrastructure and industrial clients.
The latest transaction integrates Clean Coats' technological skills and export expertise with BirlaNu's brand strength and market presence. This move aligns with BirlaNu's commitment to doubling its portfolio in the next three years through a Rs 1,300 crore investment, enhancing its position as an innovative provider of building solutions.
