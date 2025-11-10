Left Menu

BirlaNu Boosts Portfolio with Clean Coats Acquisition

BirlaNu, part of the CKA Birla Group, announced its acquisition of Clean Coats Pvt Ltd for up to Rs 120 crore. This strategic move strengthens BirlaNu's specialty construction chemicals and coatings offerings. The collaboration combines technical expertise and market reach to deliver innovative infrastructure solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:36 IST
BirlaNu Boosts Portfolio with Clean Coats Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

BirlaNu, a division of the CKA Birla Group, has announced a significant acquisition in its business strategy. The company has signed an agreement to acquire Clean Coats Pvt Ltd, a leading manufacturer in the coatings and specialised construction chemicals sector, for a purchase of up to Rs 120 crore.

With this acquisition, BirlaNu aims to bolster its portfolio in the specialty construction chemicals and high-performance coatings market. Avanti Birla, President of BirlaNu, highlighted the company's goal to reinforce its leadership and expand its reach in providing high-performance solutions for complex infrastructure and industrial clients.

The latest transaction integrates Clean Coats' technological skills and export expertise with BirlaNu's brand strength and market presence. This move aligns with BirlaNu's commitment to doubling its portfolio in the next three years through a Rs 1,300 crore investment, enhancing its position as an innovative provider of building solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Surge Amid Allegations of Murder in Bihar

Political Tensions Surge Amid Allegations of Murder in Bihar

 India
2
Tragic Explosion Claims Life in Nasirpur

Tragic Explosion Claims Life in Nasirpur

 India
3
Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

Leopard Sighting on Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway Causes Stir

 India
4
Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025