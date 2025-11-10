US-India Copper Clash: A Trade Tussle Over Tariffs

The United States has dismissed India's contention that the 50% tariffs levied on copper imports are safeguard measures as per World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations. The rejection comes in response to India's proposal that suggested suspending duty concessions on American products.

India, a significant exporter of copper to the US, has urged consultations under the WTO safeguard agreement. New Delhi argues that the duties, ostensibly based on security issues, effectively function as safeguard measures.

The US clarifies that the tariffs are rooted in Section 232, a statute concerning national security, stipulating that the charges are intended to curb imports threatening US national security. As two powerhouses discuss a bilateral trade agreement, India's right to retaliate with duties on select US goods intensifies this trade dispute.