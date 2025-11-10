Left Menu

Building Bridges: Lockheed Martin Strengthens Ties with Indian Defence Sector

Over 30 Indian companies engaged with Lockheed Martin at a Bengaluru event, exploring collaboration opportunities to enhance India's defence capabilities. This initiative is part of Lockheed's commitment to India's defence industry, with supplier visits and strategic partnerships fostering stronger India-US defence sector collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:19 IST
  • India

More than 30 Indian firms met with defence giant Lockheed Martin in Bengaluru to unlock new collaboration avenues and bolster India's defence capabilities. The event, which included various business-to-business meetings, highlighted Lockheed's commitment to nurturing India's defence industry through technological partnerships and supply chain integration.

The conference, now in its 11th edition, showcased the enduring partnership between Lockheed Martin and Indian companies, as evident in their joint procurement programs for the Indian armed forces. Lockheed's Supply Chain teams are visiting around 20 Indian supplier facilities to assess capabilities and establish alliances.

Recognized Indian suppliers, Rossell Techsys Ltd and Veer-O-Metals Pvt. Ltd, were awarded for excellence in supporting Lockheed's global programs. Lockheed Martin's India chief, Michael Fernandez, emphasized the goal of deeper collaborations, aiming for shared growth in the India-US defence sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

