Aviation Crisis: Consecutive Flight Cancellations Continue to Soar

For the fourth day, over 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled amidst government flight cuts and staffing shortages, escalating aviation chaos. By early Monday, cancellations reached 1,550 and delays hit 1,200, following Sunday's record disruptions where nearly 3,000 flights were canceled and close to 10,800 faced delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:25 IST
For a fourth consecutive day, airlines canceled more than 1,000 U.S. flights on Monday, continuing the strain on the aviation sector caused by government-related flight reductions and air traffic control staffing shortages.

As of 7:45 a.m. ET, flight-tracking website FlightAware reported over 1,550 flight cancellations and 1,200 delays had occurred, following Sunday's chaotic record of 2,950 cancelations and 10,800 delays, marking it as the worst day since the government shutdown commenced on October 1.

The ongoing cancellations indicate the prolonged impact of administrative actions on domestic air travel, significantly disrupting passenger itineraries nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

