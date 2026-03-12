Kashmir's Religious Leaders Demand Probe into Attack on Farooq Abdullah
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemns the attack on former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, calling for a thorough investigation. Abdullah narrowly escaped harm when a gunman fired at him during an event in Jammu. The suspect, Kamal Singh Jamwal, was arrested, admitting to a long-standing intent to target Abdullah.
- Country:
- India
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the principal religious leader of Kashmir, has strongly condemned the recent attack on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, urging a thorough investigation into the incident.
Abdullah, aged 88, experienced a frightening close call when a gunman allegedly opened fire from behind him as he was departing a marriage function in Greater Kailash, on the outskirts of Jammu, Wednesday night.
The alleged attacker, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal from Purani Mandi in Jammu, was apprehended and confessed to planning the attack on Abdullah for the past two decades. Mirwaiz expressed relief over Abdullah's unharmed escape and demanded an investigation into the security breach that allowed the assailant such proximity with a loaded weapon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
