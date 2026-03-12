Left Menu

Kashmir's Religious Leaders Demand Probe into Attack on Farooq Abdullah

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condemns the attack on former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, calling for a thorough investigation. Abdullah narrowly escaped harm when a gunman fired at him during an event in Jammu. The suspect, Kamal Singh Jamwal, was arrested, admitting to a long-standing intent to target Abdullah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2026 07:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 07:22 IST
Kashmir's Religious Leaders Demand Probe into Attack on Farooq Abdullah
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the principal religious leader of Kashmir, has strongly condemned the recent attack on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, urging a thorough investigation into the incident.

Abdullah, aged 88, experienced a frightening close call when a gunman allegedly opened fire from behind him as he was departing a marriage function in Greater Kailash, on the outskirts of Jammu, Wednesday night.

The alleged attacker, identified as 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal from Purani Mandi in Jammu, was apprehended and confessed to planning the attack on Abdullah for the past two decades. Mirwaiz expressed relief over Abdullah's unharmed escape and demanded an investigation into the security breach that allowed the assailant such proximity with a loaded weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026