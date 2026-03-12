Left Menu

Taiwan and U.S. Forge Ahead Amid 301 Investigation

The Taiwan government confirms prior notification from the U.S. regarding the Section 301 investigation. Taiwan pledges to maintain robust communication and expects the investigation to reflect prior negotiation achievements under the ART agreement, ensuring Taiwan's advantageous positions remain secure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 07:18 IST
Taiwan and U.S. Forge Ahead Amid 301 Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Taiwanese government has reported that the United States notified them prior to the announcement of the Section 301 investigation.

Taiwan promises to continue engaging closely with the U.S. and anticipates that the outcome of the investigation will accurately reflect previous negotiation achievements under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART).

The Taiwanese government emphasizes that the ART provisions have established a consensus on several issues that may be included in the investigation, ensuring that the benefits obtained under the ART remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026