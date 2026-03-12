Taiwan and U.S. Forge Ahead Amid 301 Investigation
The Taiwan government confirms prior notification from the U.S. regarding the Section 301 investigation. Taiwan pledges to maintain robust communication and expects the investigation to reflect prior negotiation achievements under the ART agreement, ensuring Taiwan's advantageous positions remain secure.
The Taiwanese government has reported that the United States notified them prior to the announcement of the Section 301 investigation.
Taiwan promises to continue engaging closely with the U.S. and anticipates that the outcome of the investigation will accurately reflect previous negotiation achievements under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART).
The Taiwanese government emphasizes that the ART provisions have established a consensus on several issues that may be included in the investigation, ensuring that the benefits obtained under the ART remain intact.
