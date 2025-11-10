Departure of Tesla's Cybertruck Executive Amidst Profits Decline

Siddhant Awasthi, a pivotal figure in Tesla's Cybertruck and Model 3 initiatives, announced his departure after an impactful eight-year tenure, marking a significant exit during challenging times for the auto giant.

Awasthi's career at Tesla, beginning as an intern, saw him contribute to essential projects like the Model 3 ramp-up and Giga Shanghai's development, alongside groundbreaking work on the Cybertruck.

Meanwhile, Tesla grapples with declining profits, product recalls, and fluctuating market dynamics, although recent shareholder support suggests enduring confidence in Elon Musk's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)