Left Menu

Departure of Tesla's Cybertruck Executive Amidst Profits Decline

Siddhant Awasthi, Tesla's Cybertruck and Model 3 executive, departs the company after eight years. Awasthi played a pivotal role in numerous Tesla projects and leaves during a challenging period for the company. Tesla faces a decline in profits and recent product recalls despite an increase in sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:37 IST
Departure of Tesla's Cybertruck Executive Amidst Profits Decline
  • Country:
  • United States

Siddhant Awasthi, a pivotal figure in Tesla's Cybertruck and Model 3 initiatives, announced his departure after an impactful eight-year tenure, marking a significant exit during challenging times for the auto giant.

Awasthi's career at Tesla, beginning as an intern, saw him contribute to essential projects like the Model 3 ramp-up and Giga Shanghai's development, alongside groundbreaking work on the Cybertruck.

Meanwhile, Tesla grapples with declining profits, product recalls, and fluctuating market dynamics, although recent shareholder support suggests enduring confidence in Elon Musk's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro: Casualties and Chaos Unfold

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro: Casualties and Chaos Unfold

 India
2
Mine Blast Injures Army Jawan at LoC

Mine Blast Injures Army Jawan at LoC

 India
3
Nine-Year-Old Trailblazer: Arshi Gupta's Historical Victory in Karting

Nine-Year-Old Trailblazer: Arshi Gupta's Historical Victory in Karting

 India
4
Historic U.S. Government Shutdown Nears Resolution

Historic U.S. Government Shutdown Nears Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025