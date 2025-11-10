Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Narrow Losses, Eyes Expansion Amid Debt Challenges

Vodafone Idea's net loss narrowed to Rs 5,524 crore in Q2 of FY26, aided by cost savings and ARPU growth. Despite ongoing subscriber declines, VIL expanded its 4G and 5G coverage. The company eyes government support and fundraising to manage debt and boost growth, having faced a net loss of Rs 12,132 crore in H1 FY26.

Updated: 10-11-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) reported a narrowed net loss of Rs 5,524 crore for Q2 FY26, down from Rs 7,176 crore a year ago, primarily due to savings in finance costs and a rise in average revenue per user driven by tariff increases.

The telecom giant's struggles continue as its subscriber base declines, while government support and fundraising remain crucial for settling its hefty debt of Rs 2.02 lakh crore. VIL's financial performance reflects an 8.7% rise in ARPU, attributed to customer upgrades and tariff hikes.

The company's network expansion efforts show promise, with 4G coverage exceeding 84% and full 5G rollout in its licensed areas. VIL CEO Abhijit Kishore says their focus is on reaching 90% 4G coverage and broadening 5G services. VIL aims for further debt financing to support capex plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

