Left Menu

HellermannTyton Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Hub in Chennai

HellermannTyton Pvt Ltd has opened a new manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai. This expansion supports India's 'Make in India' initiative, adding over 200 jobs to the local economy. The facility will serve as a strategic hub for the company's operations across the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:11 IST
HellermannTyton Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Hub in Chennai
Inauguration of HellermannTyton India factory in Chennai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HellermannTyton Pvt Ltd, a prominent player in cable management and connectivity solutions, has launched a modern manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai. This development is a significant expansion of the firm's presence in India, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative and emphasizing a commitment to innovation and regional growth.

Spanning an impressive 100,000 square feet, the cutting-edge factory is outfitted with advanced injection moulding technologies and digital-first operations. It aims to cater to the evolving demands of the automotive and industrial sectors, promising to create over 200 local jobs and bolster Tamil Nadu's manufacturing landscape.

At the inauguration, Alasdair Abercrombie Barnett, HellermannTyton APAC President, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic investment and its impact on India's promising market. The facility is poised to serve as a crucial hub for operations in the Indian subcontinent, showcasing the company's strategy to strengthen regional capabilities and customer alignment. The site selection highlights Chennai's strategic importance due to its proximity to significant automotive and industrial clusters.

TRENDING

1
Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Voters Urged to Prioritize Future and Development

Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Voters Urged to Prioritize Future and Development

 India
2
Ukraine Military Targets Key Russian Facilities

Ukraine Military Targets Key Russian Facilities

 Ukraine
3
High-Stakes Bihar Elections: Leaders Cast Votes in Pivotal Phase

High-Stakes Bihar Elections: Leaders Cast Votes in Pivotal Phase

 India
4
BJP Confident as Women Voters Influence Bihar Elections

BJP Confident as Women Voters Influence Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025