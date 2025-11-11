HellermannTyton Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Hub in Chennai

HellermannTyton Pvt Ltd, a prominent player in cable management and connectivity solutions, has launched a modern manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai. This development is a significant expansion of the firm's presence in India, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative and emphasizing a commitment to innovation and regional growth.

Spanning an impressive 100,000 square feet, the cutting-edge factory is outfitted with advanced injection moulding technologies and digital-first operations. It aims to cater to the evolving demands of the automotive and industrial sectors, promising to create over 200 local jobs and bolster Tamil Nadu's manufacturing landscape.

At the inauguration, Alasdair Abercrombie Barnett, HellermannTyton APAC President, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic investment and its impact on India's promising market. The facility is poised to serve as a crucial hub for operations in the Indian subcontinent, showcasing the company's strategy to strengthen regional capabilities and customer alignment. The site selection highlights Chennai's strategic importance due to its proximity to significant automotive and industrial clusters.