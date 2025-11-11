India's Direct Tax Collection Shows Steady Growth Amid Economic Resilience

India's provisional figures for direct tax collections up to November 10, 2025, reveal net collections of Rs 12.92 lakh crore, a 7% increase compared to Rs 12.08 lakh crore during the same period last year.

The gross direct tax collection for the fiscal year 2025-26 is reported at Rs 15.35 lakh crore, experiencing a 2.15% growth from last year's Rs 15.03 lakh crore. This continued improvement underlines the resilience of the Indian economy, bolstered by better tax compliance and robust corporate earnings.

With refunds of Rs 2.43 lakh crore issued this fiscal year, there is a notable decline of 17.72% from Rs 2.95 lakh crore in refunds issued last year. Net corporate tax collections now amount to Rs 5.37 lakh crore, and net non-corporate tax collections are at Rs 7.19 lakh crore. The strong tax growth reflects ongoing momentum in personal income tax payments as well.

