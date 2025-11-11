Pine Labs IPO: A Digital Commerce Giant Takes Center Stage

The initial public offering (IPO) of Pine Labs has captured significant investor attention with a subscription rate of 2.46 times on the final day of trading. With bids for over 24 million shares on offer against the nearly 9.8 million actually available, the demand underscores the fintech firm's potential in the digital commerce sector.

Qualified institutional buyers showed substantial interest, subscribing to four times their allocation, while retail investors accounted for 1.22 times the available shares. However, the segment for non-institutional investors drew less enthusiasm, receiving only a 30 percent subscription rate.

Pine Labs raised Rs 1,754 crore from anchor investors earlier and is utilizing the fresh issue funds to tackle debts, enhance technology infrastructure, and expand its global footprint. The Noida-based firm will officially debut on the stock market on November 14, aiming for a market valuation exceeding Rs 25,300 crore.

