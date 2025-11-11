Left Menu

India's Healthcare Leadership Summit Illuminates Future Pathways

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) staged its second India Leadership Summit in Mumbai, themed 'Winning a Seat at the Table.' Gathering leaders globally, the summit delved into leadership evolution in healthcare, emphasizing equity and innovation. India's HBA rapidly expanded, marking a significant regional and global influence.

Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) hosts the 2025 India Leadership Summit in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai witnessed a gathering of healthcare leadership as the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) hosted its second India Leadership Summit at The Lalit Hotel. The event, themed 'Winning a Seat at the Table,' united experts from more than 20 global organizations to explore the future of leadership and talent development within the industry.

With significant participation from executives and emerging leaders from major companies, including Amgen, Eli Lilly, and Pfizer, the event facilitated deep discussions on accelerating professional growth. Influential figures such as Novartis' Sadhna Joglekar and Rehan Khan of MSD led dialogues focusing on enhancing leadership impact.

Under the leadership of Mary Stutts, CEO of HBA, the summit delivered workshops and keynotes designed to empower healthcare professionals with strategic insights and networking opportunities. Dr. Deepa Desai highlighted the community-focused approach, emphasizing the 4Cs—Community, Courage, Complement, and Curiosity—as a foundation for building a supportive leadership culture in India and beyond.

