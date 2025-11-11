India's Healthcare Leadership Summit Illuminates Future Pathways

Mumbai witnessed a gathering of healthcare leadership as the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) hosted its second India Leadership Summit at The Lalit Hotel. The event, themed 'Winning a Seat at the Table,' united experts from more than 20 global organizations to explore the future of leadership and talent development within the industry.

With significant participation from executives and emerging leaders from major companies, including Amgen, Eli Lilly, and Pfizer, the event facilitated deep discussions on accelerating professional growth. Influential figures such as Novartis' Sadhna Joglekar and Rehan Khan of MSD led dialogues focusing on enhancing leadership impact.

Under the leadership of Mary Stutts, CEO of HBA, the summit delivered workshops and keynotes designed to empower healthcare professionals with strategic insights and networking opportunities. Dr. Deepa Desai highlighted the community-focused approach, emphasizing the 4Cs—Community, Courage, Complement, and Curiosity—as a foundation for building a supportive leadership culture in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)