CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with NITI Aayog, has inaugurated a crucial two-day conference titled 'Conference on Future of Jobs: Critical Growth Enablers'. The event focuses on collaborative, data-driven, industry-aligned skilling initiatives to prepare India's workforce for its dynamic, globally integrated economy.

The collaboration aims to facilitate the creation of five million jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities within the next five years. Former Minister Suresh Prabhu commended the collaboration between CII and NITI Aayog, emphasizing the importance of aligning job aspirations with the needs of the workforce in this rapidly evolving employment scenario.

NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani observed the need for skills that cater both to India and global marketplace demands. The conference highlighted sectors like AI and advanced manufacturing as emerging growth engines, emphasizing blended human-AI systems, public-private partnerships, and the necessity of industry-defined skilling initiatives to sustain economic momentum and foster inclusive employment.