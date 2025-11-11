Yatra Online Soars with 95% Profit Surge Amid Travel Boom
Yatra Online reported a remarkable 95.47% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2, reaching Rs 14.27 crore. The company's revenue rose by 48.41% to Rs 350.86 crore. CEO Dhruv Shringi highlighted strong business travel demand and effective execution, and announced increased EBITDA growth guidance.
Online travel company Yatra Online has announced a significant 95.47% rise in its year-on-year net profit to Rs 14.27 crore for the July-September quarter.
This growth is attributed to a notable increase in revenue from operations, which surged 48.41% to Rs 350.86 crore. CEO Dhruv Shringi credits the robust performance to sustained business travel demand and strategic execution.
Despite challenges in B2C air ticketing, Yatra Online's MICE segment excelled, solidifying its market position. The company is also boosting its adjusted EBITDA growth forecast from 30% to a projected 35-40% for the full year.
