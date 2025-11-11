PTC India Sees 36% Profit Surge in September Quarter
PTC India reported a 36% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 222.05 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher revenues and increased trading volumes. Total income rose to Rs 5,585.21 crore, with trading margins and volumes also showing significant growth.
PTC India has announced a 36 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, amounting to Rs 222.05 crore, attributed to surging revenues and trading activities.
The company's total income climbed to Rs 5,585.21 crore, a considerable increase from Rs 5,133.63 crore a year earlier, bolstering the financial results.
Strong trading volume growth of 9 percent, reaching 26,178 million units, along with a healthy trading margin of Rs 96.40 crore, were key contributors to the quarter's success.
